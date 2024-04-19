Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.07% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

19 Apr 2024, 3:40:21 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,310.80, up 1.07%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
19 Apr 2024, 3:32:16 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,310.80, up 1.21%. The day's high was ₹1,316.00 and low was ₹1,270.00, and the total traded volume stood at 3,898,310.
19 Apr 2024, 3:18:03 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share price chart today
19 Apr 2024, 3:11:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,003.33, Nifty at 22,131.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 514.34 points to 73,003.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 135.70 to 22,131.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 3:01:47 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
19 Apr 2024, 2:47:39 PM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Apr 2024, 2:33:26 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.22%; m-cap at 2.83 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
19 Apr 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹654.90. At last count, the stock was up 1.29% at ₹1,310.50.
19 Apr 2024, 1:46:50 PM IST
2,952,489 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 2,952,489 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 1:30:32 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
19 Apr 2024, 1:16:23 PM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Apr 2024, 1:02:15 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹654.90. At last count, the stock was up 1.03% at ₹1,309.25.
19 Apr 2024, 12:48:01 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
19 Apr 2024, 12:31:48 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
19 Apr 2024, 12:01:26 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.47, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 38.71 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.75 times its price-to-book ratio.
19 Apr 2024, 11:47:18 AM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Apr 2024, 11:33:10 AM IST
2,369,676 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 2,369,676 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 11:23:00 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,139.69, Nifty at 21,858.55 at 11:20 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 349.30 points to 72,139.69 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 137.30 to 21,858.55 points as of 11:20 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 11:02:47 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
19 Apr 2024, 10:48:37 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,789,527.
19 Apr 2024, 10:18:08 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock down 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share lost 0.23% today, the scip is down 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.