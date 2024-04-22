Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.99% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

22 Apr 2024, 3:43:44 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,323.25, up 0.99%
22 Apr 2024, 3:33:40 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,323.25, up 0.87%. The day's high was ₹1,331.00 and low was ₹1,315.00, and the total traded volume stood at 8,902,341.
22 Apr 2024, 3:17:32 PM IST
22 Apr 2024, 3:13:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,576.57, Nifty at 22,316.85 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 488.24 points to 73,576.57 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 169.85 to 22,316.85 points as of 15:10 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 3:03:25 PM IST
22 Apr 2024, 2:47:17 PM IST
22 Apr 2024, 2:33:12 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.80%; m-cap at 2.85 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
22 Apr 2024, 2:17:04 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹656.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.82% at ₹1,320.05.
22 Apr 2024, 1:48:50 PM IST
8,291,551 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 8,291,551 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Apr 2024, 1:32:40 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
22 Apr 2024, 1:16:02 PM IST
22 Apr 2024, 1:01:51 PM IST
22 Apr 2024, 12:49:44 PM IST
22 Apr 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
22 Apr 2024, 12:01:10 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.47, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 39.16 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.81 times its price-to-book ratio.
22 Apr 2024, 11:47:01 AM IST
22 Apr 2024, 11:32:54 AM IST
22 Apr 2024, 11:18:44 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,465.86, Nifty at 22,279.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 377.53 points to 73,465.86 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 132.05 to 22,279.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
22 Apr 2024, 10:48:27 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 7,832,346.
22 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.