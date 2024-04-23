scorecardresearch
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.02% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 23, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Live: The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,321.10, up 0.85%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,424.95 and ₹656.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.85 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

23 Apr 2024, 3:43:08 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,321.00, up 0.02%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
23 Apr 2024, 3:33:03 PM IST

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,321.00, up 0.10%. The day's high was ₹1,338.55 and low was ₹1,318.90, and the total traded volume stood at 3,847,020.
23 Apr 2024, 3:16:53 PM IST

23 Apr 2024, 3:12:52 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,773.56, Nifty at 22,395.85 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 124.94 points to 73,773.56 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 59.45 to 22,395.85 points as of 15:10 IST.
23 Apr 2024, 3:02:48 PM IST

23 Apr 2024, 2:48:41 PM IST

23 Apr 2024, 2:32:34 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.51%; m-cap at 2.87 Lakh Crore

The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
23 Apr 2024, 2:16:27 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹656.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.44% at ₹1,327.35.
23 Apr 2024, 1:48:12 PM IST

2,933,465 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands

The Marine Port & Services company saw 2,933,465 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
23 Apr 2024, 1:31:59 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
23 Apr 2024, 1:15:54 PM IST

23 Apr 2024, 1:01:47 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹656.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.67% at ₹1,331.70.
23 Apr 2024, 12:47:42 PM IST

23 Apr 2024, 12:33:36 PM IST

23 Apr 2024, 12:03:22 PM IST

At earnings per share of ₹33.47, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 39.47 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.86 times its price-to-book ratio.
23 Apr 2024, 11:49:14 AM IST

23 Apr 2024, 11:33:08 AM IST

1,905,841 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands

The Marine Port & Services company saw 1,905,841 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
23 Apr 2024, 11:16:58 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,776.25, Nifty at 22,369.50 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 127.63 points to 73,776.25 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 33.10 to 22,369.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
23 Apr 2024, 11:02:53 AM IST

23 Apr 2024, 10:48:46 AM IST

The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,492,952.
23 Apr 2024, 10:16:31 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days

While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.
