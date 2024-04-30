Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.53% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

30 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,328.15, up 0.97%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,424.95 and ₹656.75 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.87 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.