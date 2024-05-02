Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.77% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 May 2024, 3:40:22 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,341.50, up 0.77%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
02 May 2024, 3:34:16 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,341.50, up 0.77%. The day's high was ₹1,348.70 and low was ₹1,306.55, and the total traded volume stood at 7,990,257.
02 May 2024, 3:18:01 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share price chart today
02 May 2024, 3:11:55 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,582.18, Nifty at 22,670.30 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 99.40 points to 74,582.18 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 65.45 to 22,670.30 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 May 2024, 3:03:50 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 May 2024, 2:47:35 PM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
02 May 2024, 2:31:21 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.11%; m-cap at 2.89 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
02 May 2024, 2:17:12 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹656.75. At last count, the stock was up 0.69% at ₹1,341.55.
02 May 2024, 1:46:51 PM IST
5,784,081 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 5,784,081 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 1:30:30 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
02 May 2024, 1:16:21 PM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
02 May 2024, 1:04:11 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹656.75. At last count, the stock was up 0.80% at ₹1,335.80.
02 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
02 May 2024, 12:31:40 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 May 2024, 12:01:17 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.47, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 39.58 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.88 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 May 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
02 May 2024, 11:32:58 AM IST
2,033,753 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 2,033,753 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 11:16:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,679.29, Nifty at 22,681.65 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 196.51 points to 74,679.29 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 76.80 to 22,681.65 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 May 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 May 2024, 10:46:24 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,573,539.
02 May 2024, 10:18:03 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock down 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share lost 0.23% today, the scip is down 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.