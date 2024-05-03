Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.49% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 May 2024, 3:43:42 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,320.30, down 1.49%
03 May 2024, 3:31:26 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,317.95, down 1.28%. The day's high was ₹1,354.00 and low was ₹1,310.45, and the total traded volume stood at 3,526,559.
03 May 2024, 3:17:15 PM IST
03 May 2024, 3:11:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 May 2024, 3:03:00 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
03 May 2024, 2:46:44 PM IST
03 May 2024, 2:34:33 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.59%; m-cap at 2.85 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
03 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹656.75. At last count, the stock was down 1.60% at ₹1,318.30.
03 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
2,695,760 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 2,695,760 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 1:31:24 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
03 May 2024, 1:17:13 PM IST
03 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
03 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
03 May 2024, 12:34:34 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 May 2024, 12:02:00 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.66 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.46 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
03 May 2024, 11:31:33 AM IST
03 May 2024, 11:17:22 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
03 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 May 2024, 10:46:53 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,501,569.
03 May 2024, 10:16:26 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.