Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.26% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,285.55, down 2.26%
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,285.55, down 2.32%. The day's high was ₹1,322.50 and low was ₹1,257.00, and the total traded volume stood at 3,999,587.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.14%; m-cap at 2.79 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was down 2.28% at ₹1,291.40.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
3,353,668 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 3,353,668 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:31:19 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.16 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.39 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 2,349,468.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock down 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share lost 0.23% today, the scip is down 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.