Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.16% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

07 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,287.65, down 0.16%
07 May 2024, 3:31:39 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,286.00, down 0.11%. The day's high was ₹1,301.15 and low was ₹1,265.00, and the total traded volume stood at 3,473,338.
07 May 2024, 3:17:31 PM IST
07 May 2024, 3:13:28 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,498.67, Nifty at 22,302.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 396.87 points to 73,498.67 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 140.55 to 22,302.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
07 May 2024, 3:01:18 PM IST
07 May 2024, 2:47:11 PM IST
07 May 2024, 2:30:58 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.16%; m-cap at 2.79 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
07 May 2024, 2:18:51 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was down 0.10% at ₹1,292.05.
07 May 2024, 1:48:33 PM IST
2,506,988 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 2,506,988 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
07 May 2024, 1:34:20 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
07 May 2024, 1:18:08 PM IST
07 May 2024, 1:01:55 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was down 1.09% at ₹1,276.35.
07 May 2024, 12:47:48 PM IST
07 May 2024, 12:31:37 PM IST
07 May 2024, 12:01:18 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 34.34 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.26 times its price-to-book ratio.
07 May 2024, 11:47:11 AM IST
07 May 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
1,398,744 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 1,398,744 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
07 May 2024, 11:18:51 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,513.53, Nifty at 22,344.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 382.01 points to 73,513.53 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 98.70 to 22,344.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
07 May 2024, 11:00:39 AM IST
07 May 2024, 10:46:31 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 945,200.
07 May 2024, 10:18:14 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.