Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.85% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 May 2024, 3:40:53 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,278.00, down 0.85%
08 May 2024, 3:34:50 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,278.00, down 0.87%. The day's high was ₹1,293.70 and low was ₹1,269.05, and the total traded volume stood at 1,626,538.
08 May 2024, 3:16:33 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share price chart today
08 May 2024, 3:10:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,476.64, Nifty at 22,300.30 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 35.21 points to 73,476.64 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 2.20 to 22,300.30 points as of 15:05 IST.
08 May 2024, 3:00:20 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 May 2024, 2:48:13 PM IST
08 May 2024, 2:31:57 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.32%; m-cap at 2.77 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
08 May 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was down 0.23% at ₹1,283.55.
08 May 2024, 1:49:29 PM IST
985,321 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 985,321 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 1:31:09 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
08 May 2024, 1:17:01 PM IST
08 May 2024, 1:02:53 PM IST
08 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
08 May 2024, 12:32:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 May 2024, 12:02:12 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 34.28 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.25 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 May 2024, 11:47:55 AM IST
08 May 2024, 11:31:35 AM IST
08 May 2024, 11:17:26 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,234.26, Nifty at 22,221.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 277.59 points to 73,234.26 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 81.20 to 22,221.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 May 2024, 11:01:14 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 May 2024, 10:47:07 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 609,503.
08 May 2024, 10:18:44 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock down 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share lost 0.23% today, the scip is down 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.