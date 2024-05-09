Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.61% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 May 2024, 3:42:49 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,244.55, down 2.61%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
09 May 2024, 3:32:41 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,244.00, down 2.43%. The day's high was ₹1,285.80 and low was ₹1,240.00, and the total traded volume stood at 2,585,973.
09 May 2024, 3:16:26 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share price chart today
09 May 2024, 3:12:24 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,432.36, Nifty at 22,008.65 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 1,034.03 points to 72,432.36 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 293.85 to 22,008.65 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 May 2024, 3:02:16 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
09 May 2024, 2:47:59 PM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
09 May 2024, 2:33:51 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.22%; m-cap at 2.73 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
09 May 2024, 2:15:37 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was down 1.33% at ₹1,261.25.
09 May 2024, 1:49:19 PM IST
1,337,304 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 1,337,304 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 1:33:03 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
09 May 2024, 1:18:50 PM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
09 May 2024, 1:02:40 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was down 0.62% at ₹1,259.75.
09 May 2024, 12:48:29 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
09 May 2024, 12:34:21 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 May 2024, 12:01:50 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 34.00 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.21 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 May 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
09 May 2024, 11:31:29 AM IST
723,591 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 723,591 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,939.79, Nifty at 22,156.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 526.60 points to 72,939.79 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 146.45 to 22,156.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 May 2024, 11:03:13 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
09 May 2024, 10:46:59 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 593,657.
09 May 2024, 10:16:36 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.