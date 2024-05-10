Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.77% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 May 2024, 3:43:38 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,271.95, up 1.77%
10 May 2024, 3:31:22 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,271.95, up 1.92%. The day's high was ₹1,278.70 and low was ₹1,245.75, and the total traded volume stood at 2,022,314.
10 May 2024, 3:15:09 PM IST
10 May 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,709.25, Nifty at 22,032.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 305.08 points to 72,709.25 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 75.30 to 22,032.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 May 2024, 3:00:55 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 May 2024, 2:48:48 PM IST
10 May 2024, 2:32:38 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.62%; m-cap at 2.76 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
10 May 2024, 2:16:25 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was up 2.54% at ₹1,277.30.
10 May 2024, 1:46:03 PM IST
1,075,340 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 1,075,340 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 1:31:44 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
10 May 2024, 1:17:37 PM IST
10 May 2024, 1:03:28 PM IST
10 May 2024, 12:49:17 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
10 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 May 2024, 12:02:44 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 33.11 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.07 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 May 2024, 11:46:31 AM IST
10 May 2024, 11:34:24 AM IST
10 May 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,644.50, Nifty at 22,027.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 240.33 points to 72,644.50 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.55 to 22,027.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 May 2024, 11:04:02 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 May 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 595,860.
10 May 2024, 10:19:30 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.