Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.93% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

13 May 2024, 3:40:35 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,305.10, up 2.93%
13 May 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,306.75, up 3.12%. The day's high was ₹1,313.00 and low was ₹1,261.65, and the total traded volume stood at 2,443,600.
13 May 2024, 3:16:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 3:12:10 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,731.58, Nifty at 22,124.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 67.11 points to 72,731.58 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.15 to 22,124.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
13 May 2024, 3:04:02 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:45:44 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:37:37 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.34%; m-cap at 2.80 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
13 May 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was up 1.73% at ₹1,296.35.
13 May 2024, 1:46:43 PM IST
The Marine Port & Services company saw 1,508,496 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 1:32:26 PM IST
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
13 May 2024, 1:18:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 1:03:58 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was up 1.36% at ₹1,283.85.
13 May 2024, 12:47:40 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:33:29 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 33.73 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.17 times its price-to-book ratio.
13 May 2024, 11:46:41 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:32:31 AM IST
The Marine Port & Services company saw 938,382 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,167.08, Nifty at 21,873.25 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 497.39 points to 72,167.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 181.95 to 21,873.25 points as of 11:15 IST.
13 May 2024, 11:04:06 AM IST
13 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:46 IST stands at 745,254.
13 May 2024, 10:17:24 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock down 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share lost 0.23% today, the scip is down 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.