Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.91% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,331.25, up 2.06%
14 May 2024, 3:32:24 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,332.35, up 1.97%. The day's high was ₹1,339.90 and low was ₹1,285.25, and the total traded volume stood at 2,988,152.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:33:21 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.94%; m-cap at 2.88 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was up 2.19% at ₹1,333.00.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST
2,232,284 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 2,232,284 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 1:32:20 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 1:03:44 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 34.79 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.33 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST
1,003,830 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 761,960.
14 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock down 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share lost 0.23% today, the scip is down 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.