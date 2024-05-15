Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.50% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,337.85, up 0.50%
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,337.60, up 0.48%. The day's high was ₹1,353.95 and low was ₹1,333.00, and the total traded volume stood at 2,189,035.
15 May 2024, 3:16:36 PM IST
15 May 2024, 3:14:35 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 May 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 May 2024, 2:48:08 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:31:50 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.48%; m-cap at 2.89 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
15 May 2024, 2:19:39 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was up 0.38% at ₹1,337.70.
15 May 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
1,640,071 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 1,640,071 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 1:30:48 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
15 May 2024, 1:16:38 PM IST
15 May 2024, 1:02:26 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:48:10 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
15 May 2024, 12:33:55 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 May 2024, 12:03:29 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.47 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.43 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 May 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:33:00 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:18:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,054.72, Nifty at 22,193.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 49.89 points to 73,054.72 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.55 to 22,193.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
15 May 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
15 May 2024, 10:48:06 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,064,101.
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.