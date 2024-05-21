Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price LIVE: Stock gains 3.16%; here’s summary so far

21 May 2024, 1:47:47 PM IST
3,253,520 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 3,253,520 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 May 2024, 1:33:28 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
21 May 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
21 May 2024, 1:00:52 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was up 3.60% at ₹1,395.35.
21 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
21 May 2024, 12:34:31 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
21 May 2024, 12:01:52 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.65 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.46 times its price-to-book ratio.
21 May 2024, 11:47:41 AM IST
21 May 2024, 11:31:23 AM IST
1,505,334 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
21 May 2024, 11:17:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,908.05, Nifty at 22,477.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 97.89 points to 73,908.05 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.05 to 22,477.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
21 May 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
21 May 2024, 10:46:40 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,118,607.
21 May 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.
21 May 2024, 10:01:53 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.39% intraday against a 0.39% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
21 May 2024, 9:47:42 AM IST
21 May 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST
Want to know how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
21 May 2024, 9:02:58 AM IST
How Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
21 May 2024, 8:46:43 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,917.03 points higher at 253.31, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 62.25 points to settle at 22,466.10.
21 May 2024, 8:32:32 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On May 18, 2024,Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd`s stock closed 0.34% higher at ₹1,340.20. The 52-week low stood at ₹659.50, and the 52-week high reached ₹1,424.95.
21 May 2024, 8:04:10 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹1,335.10 and went up to a high of ₹1,345.20 during the previous trading session on May 18, 2024.
21 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,340.20, up 0.34%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,424.95 and ₹659.50 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.90 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.