Adani Power Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 3.57% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

12 Apr 2024, 3:42:33 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd shares close at ₹600.00, down 3.57%
12 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Power Ltd closed at ₹600.00, down 3.20%. The day's high was ₹615.00 and low was ₹590.80, and the total traded volume stood at 2,999,286.
12 Apr 2024, 3:16:19 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 3:12:17 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,275.33, Nifty at 22,522.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 762.82 points to 74,275.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 230.90 to 22,522.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 3:02:12 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd SWOT Analysis
12 Apr 2024, 2:46:03 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 2:31:55 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.69%; m-cap at 2.34 Lakh Crore
The Adani Power Ltd stock has lost 1.7% in 1 day, gained 0.73% in the 1 week, lost 8.49% in 1 month, gained 2.01% 3 months, gained 38.28% in 6 months, gained 185.25% in 1 year, gained 76.96% in 3 years, and gained 61.31% in 5 years.
12 Apr 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹646.90 and 52-week low of ₹185.20. At last count, the stock was down 1.72% at ₹606.95.
12 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
1,412,279 Adani Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 1,412,279 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
12 Apr 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹646.90 and 52-week low of ₹185.20. At last count, the stock was down 1.44% at ₹609.40.
12 Apr 2024, 12:46:56 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Stock Summary
12 Apr 2024, 12:32:50 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Power Ltd with peer listed stocks
12 Apr 2024, 12:00:33 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹60.50, Adani Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.21 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.88 times its price-to-book ratio.
12 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 11:32:21 AM IST
824,189 Adani Power Ltd shares change hands
12 Apr 2024, 11:20:13 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,680.88, Nifty at 22,659.40 at 09:25 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.27 points to 74,680.88 at 09:25 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.40 to 22,659.40 points as of 09:25 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Adani Power Ltd. The Adani Power Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Power Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹542.70, up 1.34%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹589.45 and ₹166.40 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Power Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.04 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
