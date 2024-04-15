Adani Power Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.74% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 Apr 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd shares close at ₹591.15, down 0.74%
15 Apr 2024, 3:31:20 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Power Ltd closed at ₹591.00, down 0.58%. The day's high was ₹611.80 and low was ₹568.25, and the total traded volume stood at 4,496,322.
15 Apr 2024, 3:17:12 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd share price chart today
15 Apr 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,402.75, Nifty at 22,302.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 842.15 points to 73,402.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 217.05 to 22,302.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 Apr 2024, 2:46:50 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 2:32:43 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.39%; m-cap at 2.30 Lakh Crore
The Adani Power Ltd stock has lost 1.7% in 1 day, gained 0.73% in the 1 week, lost 8.49% in 1 month, gained 2.01% 3 months, gained 38.28% in 6 months, gained 185.25% in 1 year, gained 76.96% in 3 years, and gained 61.31% in 5 years.
15 Apr 2024, 2:16:32 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹646.90 and 52-week low of ₹185.20. At last count, the stock was up 0.76% at ₹597.55.
15 Apr 2024, 1:48:15 PM IST
3,774,103 Adani Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 3,774,103 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 1:15:45 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 1:03:38 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 12:47:25 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Stock Summary
15 Apr 2024, 12:31:14 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Power Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 Apr 2024, 12:02:57 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹60.50, Adani Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.84 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.67 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 Apr 2024, 11:48:48 AM IST
Here's how Adani Power Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 11:46:46 AM IST
15 Apr 2024, 11:45:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Adani Power Ltd. The Adani Power Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Power Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹601.85, up 0.40%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹646.90 and ₹185.20 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Power Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.30 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
