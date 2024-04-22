Adani Power Share Price LIVE: Stock rises 1.08% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

22 Apr 2024, 11:45:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Adani Power Ltd. The Adani Power Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Power Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹601.50, up 0.73%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹646.90 and ₹187.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Power Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.31 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.