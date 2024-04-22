scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
MARKETS

Adani Power Share Price LIVE: Stock rises 1.08% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 22, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd Stock Price Live: Adani Power Ltd shares traded at ₹601.50, up 0.73% and commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.31 Lakh Crore. The Adani Power Ltd stock has hit a day’s high of ₹609.70 and low of ₹597.00 so far. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹646.90 and ₹185.20 in the last one year. Here’s a deep dive Adani Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Adani Power Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 22, 2024 Adani Power Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 22, 2024
22 Apr 2024, 1:01:51 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd: 52-week high & low

Adani Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹646.90 and 52-week low of ₹187.00. At last count, the stock was up 1.08% at ₹602.15.
22 Apr 2024, 12:49:44 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd Stock Summary

22 Apr 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of Adani Power Ltd with peer listed stocks

22 Apr 2024, 12:01:10 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹60.50, Adani Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.83 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.66 times its price-to-book ratio.
22 Apr 2024, 11:47:01 AM IST

Here's how Adani Power Ltd price chart looks like today

22 Apr 2024, 11:45:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Adani Power Ltd. The Adani Power Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Power Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹601.50, up 0.73%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹646.90 and ₹187.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Power Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.31 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
