All India Doctors' Strike Live Updates: Junior doctors in West Bengal call off week-long strike after meeting CM Mamata Banerjee

Jun 17, 2019, Updated Jun 17, 2019, 8:47 PM IST

All India Doctors' Strike Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has arrived to meet the medical representatives at Nebanna. The CM has agreed to cover live the proposed meeting with agitating junior doctors Monday, paving way for a solution to the week-long impasse. The state government had earlier turned down the striking doctors' demand for live telecast of the meeting, scheduled to be held at 3 pm in Nebana. According to a state government official, the CM has agreed to the demand for live coverage of the meeting. The meeting will be held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat in Howrah. The CM will meet two representatives from each medical college of the state in Nabana at 3 pm today. The doctors are asked to reach the venue by 2:30 pm to meet the CM. Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Media Sciences (AIIMS) will join the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in its nationwide stir today and will go on strike from 12 noon today till 6 am tomorrow (Tuesday). The protest is in support of the assault on junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal (WB). However, the emergency services including casualty, ICU and Labour room will continue as usual. Meanwhile, the IMA has announced a nation-wide strike today in solidarity with the agitating doctors in WB. The association has declared the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country from 6 a.m., for 24 hours. Only emergency and casualty services will be offered, said the IMA.

