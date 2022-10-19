Ashish Kacholia entered Shankara Building, exited VRL Logistics in Q2

Seasoned investor Ashish Kacholia bought 2 per cent stake in Shankara Building Products in the September quarter while he upped his stake in Xpro India marginally during the same period. The ace investor, who owns 39 listed stocks worth Rs 1,772 crore probably exited VRL Logistics in the second quarter, as his name was missing in the list of shareholders of the company with over 1 per cent stake.



Kacholia bought 4,51,140 Shankara Building Products shares in the September quarter worth Rs 33 crore, shareholding data showed. He also entered Megastar Foods and held 1 per cent stake in the company as of September 30.



In the case of Xpro India, he now owns 7,79,350 shares or 4.40 per cent stake in the company worth Rs 60 crore. This is against 4,59,366 shares or 3.89 per cent stake that he held in the company as of June 30, data publicly available with Trendlyne suggests.

Beta Drugs (5.72 per cent stake), Inflame Appliances (4.21 per cent stake) and Ami Organics (2.13 per cent) remained among stocks that Kacholia stayed put on.



Kacholia held 12,07,632 shares or 1.37 per cent stake in VRL Logistics in the June quarter. He was not among the shareholders of the company at September quarter-end.



From a size of Rs 1,536 crore at June-end, Kacholia stock portfolio size jumped to 1772 crore at September-end. At last count, his portfolio was worth Rs 1,719 crore.

