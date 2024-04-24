Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.63% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

24 Apr 2024, 3:42:06 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,063.25, up 0.78%
24 Apr 2024, 3:31:57 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,065.00, up 0.63%. The day's high was ₹1,068.95 and low was ₹1,056.00, and the total traded volume stood at 5,640,976.
24 Apr 2024, 3:15:49 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 3:11:48 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,829.90, Nifty at 22,414.50 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 91.45 points to 73,829.90 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 46.50 to 22,414.50 points as of 15:10 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 3:01:42 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
24 Apr 2024, 2:47:36 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 2:31:27 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.69%; m-cap at 3.28 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
24 Apr 2024, 2:17:21 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,151.85 and 52-week low of ₹853.65. At last count, the stock was up 0.83% at ₹1,063.05.
24 Apr 2024, 1:47:06 PM IST
3,225,825 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 3,225,825 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
24 Apr 2024, 1:32:54 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
24 Apr 2024, 1:16:46 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 1:04:40 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 12:48:32 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary
24 Apr 2024, 12:34:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
24 Apr 2024, 12:02:11 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.49, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 24.29 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.20 times its price-to-book ratio.
24 Apr 2024, 11:47:57 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 11:31:49 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 11:15:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,062.34, Nifty at 22,463.10 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 323.89 points to 74,062.34 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 95.10 to 22,463.10 points as of 11:15 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 11:03:36 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
24 Apr 2024, 10:47:28 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,604,577.
24 Apr 2024, 10:17:15 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock up 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share gained 2.76% today, the scip is up 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.