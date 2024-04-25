Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 6.04% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

25 Apr 2024, 3:42:17 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,127.45, up 6.20%
25 Apr 2024, 3:30:09 PM IST
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,129.25, up 5.80%. The day's high was ₹1,133.95 and low was ₹1,086.10, and the total traded volume stood at 45,786,659.
25 Apr 2024, 3:18:05 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 3:12:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,393.75, Nifty at 22,582.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 540.81 points to 74,393.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 180.15 to 22,582.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
25 Apr 2024, 3:03:57 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 2:31:41 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 6.50%; m-cap at 3.50 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
25 Apr 2024, 2:15:35 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,151.85 and 52-week low of ₹853.65. At last count, the stock was up 5.95% at ₹1,131.00.
25 Apr 2024, 1:49:23 PM IST
31,957,632 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 31,957,632 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
25 Apr 2024, 1:33:11 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
25 Apr 2024, 1:17:03 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 12:48:48 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
25 Apr 2024, 12:04:29 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.47, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 12.45 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.10 times its price-to-book ratio.
25 Apr 2024, 11:48:21 AM IST
25 Apr 2024, 11:34:16 AM IST
18,161,416 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 18,161,416 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
25 Apr 2024, 11:18:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,999.51, Nifty at 22,365.10 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 146.57 points to 73,999.51 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.30 to 22,365.10 points as of 11:15 IST.
25 Apr 2024, 11:04:03 AM IST
25 Apr 2024, 10:47:54 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 14,243,096.
25 Apr 2024, 10:17:42 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock up 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share gained 2.76% today, the scip is up 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.