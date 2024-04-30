Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.41% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

30 Apr 2024, 3:43:17 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,162.45, up 0.41%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
30 Apr 2024, 3:31:08 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,162.45, up 0.58%. The day's high was ₹1,182.90 and low was ₹1,155.15, and the total traded volume stood at 18,965,042.
30 Apr 2024, 3:19:00 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd share price chart today
30 Apr 2024, 3:12:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,543.90, Nifty at 22,715.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 127.38 points to 74,543.90 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 72.00 to 22,715.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 3:00:45 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
30 Apr 2024, 2:48:16 PM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
30 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.62%; m-cap at 3.64 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
30 Apr 2024, 2:17:58 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,171.35 and 52-week low of ₹854.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.39% at ₹1,177.70.
30 Apr 2024, 1:47:44 PM IST
9,339,222 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 9,339,222 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
30 Apr 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
30 Apr 2024, 1:17:25 PM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
30 Apr 2024, 1:01:16 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,171.35 and 52-week low of ₹854.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.58% at ₹1,162.25.
30 Apr 2024, 12:47:10 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary
30 Apr 2024, 12:33:05 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
30 Apr 2024, 12:02:49 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.47, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.57 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.29 times its price-to-book ratio.
30 Apr 2024, 11:48:42 AM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
30 Apr 2024, 11:32:35 AM IST
5,974,146 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 5,974,146 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
30 Apr 2024, 11:16:25 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,899.08, Nifty at 22,765.90 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 227.80 points to 74,899.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 122.50 to 22,765.90 points as of 11:15 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 11:02:19 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
30 Apr 2024, 10:48:12 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,134,132.
30 Apr 2024, 10:17:56 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock up 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share gained 2.76% today, the scip is up 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.