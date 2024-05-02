Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.34% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 May 2024, 3:40:22 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,150.00, down 1.34%
02 May 2024, 3:34:16 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,150.00, down 1.34%. The day's high was ₹1,174.00 and low was ₹1,148.00, and the total traded volume stood at 12,301,588.
02 May 2024, 3:18:01 PM IST
02 May 2024, 3:11:55 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,582.18, Nifty at 22,670.30 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 99.40 points to 74,582.18 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 65.45 to 22,670.30 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 May 2024, 3:03:50 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 May 2024, 2:47:35 PM IST
02 May 2024, 2:31:21 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.17%; m-cap at 3.56 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
02 May 2024, 2:17:12 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹854.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.95% at ₹1,150.35.
02 May 2024, 1:46:51 PM IST
8,374,184 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 8,374,184 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 1:30:30 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
02 May 2024, 1:16:21 PM IST
02 May 2024, 1:04:11 PM IST
02 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST
02 May 2024, 12:31:40 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 May 2024, 12:01:17 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.47, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.64 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.31 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 May 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST
02 May 2024, 11:32:58 AM IST
02 May 2024, 11:16:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,679.29, Nifty at 22,681.65 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 196.51 points to 74,679.29 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 76.80 to 22,681.65 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 May 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 May 2024, 10:46:24 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 2,587,135.
02 May 2024, 10:18:03 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock down 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share lost 2.76% today, the scip is down 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.