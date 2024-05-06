Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.22% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,144.50, up 0.22%
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,144.00, up 0.16%. The day's high was ₹1,156.00 and low was ₹1,135.65, and the total traded volume stood at 7,329,978.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:05 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST
06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.01%; m-cap at 3.52 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹857.50. At last count, the stock was up 0.17% at ₹1,142.05.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
4,523,359 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 4,523,359 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:31:19 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST
06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.47, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.35 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.26 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
3,491,681 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 3,491,681 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,001,764.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock up 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share gained 2.76% today, the scip is up 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.
06 May 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Axis Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.93% intraday against a 0.93% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
06 May 2024, 9:45:59 AM IST
06 May 2024, 9:33:51 AM IST
Want to know how Axis Bank Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
06 May 2024, 9:03:25 AM IST
How Axis Bank Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
06 May 2024, 8:47:13 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 74,611.11 points higher at 128.33, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 22,648.20.
06 May 2024, 8:33:04 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On May 03, 2024,Axis Bank Ltd`s stock closed 1.38% lower at ₹1,149.85. The 52-week low stood at ₹854.05, and the 52-week high reached ₹1,182.90.
06 May 2024, 8:02:43 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹1,148.00 and went up to a high of ₹1,174.00 during the previous trading session on May 03, 2024.
06 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Axis Bank Ltd. The Axis Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Axis Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,141.50, down 0.73%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,182.90 and ₹857.50 in the last one year. At last count, the Axis Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.52 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Axis Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
