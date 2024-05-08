Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.02% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 May 2024, 3:40:53 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,132.00, up 0.02%
08 May 2024, 3:34:50 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,132.00, up 0.02%. The day's high was ₹1,135.45 and low was ₹1,118.25, and the total traded volume stood at 8,175,543.
08 May 2024, 3:16:33 PM IST
08 May 2024, 3:10:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,476.64, Nifty at 22,300.30 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 35.21 points to 73,476.64 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 2.20 to 22,300.30 points as of 15:05 IST.
08 May 2024, 3:00:20 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 May 2024, 2:48:13 PM IST
08 May 2024, 2:31:57 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.14%; m-cap at 3.49 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
08 May 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹865.30. At last count, the stock was down 0.13% at ₹1,129.65.
08 May 2024, 1:49:29 PM IST
3,973,971 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 3,973,971 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 1:31:09 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
08 May 2024, 1:17:01 PM IST
08 May 2024, 1:02:53 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹865.30. At last count, the stock was down 0.20% at ₹1,127.15.
08 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary
08 May 2024, 12:32:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 May 2024, 12:02:12 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.46, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.19 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.23 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 May 2024, 11:47:55 AM IST
08 May 2024, 11:31:35 AM IST
The Banks company saw 2,726,405 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 11:17:26 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,234.26, Nifty at 22,221.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 277.59 points to 73,234.26 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 81.20 to 22,221.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 May 2024, 11:01:14 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 May 2024, 10:47:07 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,936,729.
08 May 2024, 10:18:44 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock down 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share lost 2.76% today, the scip is down 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.