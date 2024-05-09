Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.16% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 May 2024, 3:42:49 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,119.00, down 1.16%
09 May 2024, 3:32:41 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,119.00, down 1.16%. The day's high was ₹1,134.55 and low was ₹1,112.20, and the total traded volume stood at 5,226,271.
09 May 2024, 3:16:26 PM IST
09 May 2024, 3:12:24 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,432.36, Nifty at 22,008.65 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 1,034.03 points to 72,432.36 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 293.85 to 22,008.65 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 May 2024, 3:02:16 PM IST
09 May 2024, 2:47:59 PM IST
09 May 2024, 2:33:51 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.36%; m-cap at 3.47 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
09 May 2024, 2:15:37 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹877.55. At last count, the stock was down 0.07% at ₹1,124.25.
09 May 2024, 1:49:19 PM IST
2,551,651 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 2,551,651 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 1:33:03 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
09 May 2024, 1:18:50 PM IST
09 May 2024, 1:02:40 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹877.55. At last count, the stock was down 0.05% at ₹1,123.00.
09 May 2024, 12:48:29 PM IST
09 May 2024, 12:34:21 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 May 2024, 12:01:50 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.46, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.21 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.23 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 May 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
09 May 2024, 11:31:29 AM IST
The Banks company saw 1,506,558 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,939.79, Nifty at 22,156.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 526.60 points to 72,939.79 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 146.45 to 22,156.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 May 2024, 11:03:13 AM IST
09 May 2024, 10:46:59 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,270,712.
09 May 2024, 10:16:36 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock up 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share gained 2.76% today, the scip is up 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.