Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.82% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Axis Bank Ltd. The Axis Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Axis Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,132.00, up 1.06%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,182.90 and ₹908.95 in the last one year. At last count, the Axis Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.49 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Axis Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.