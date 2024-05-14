Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.82% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,123.05, down 0.84%
14 May 2024, 3:38:33 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,123.05, down 0.82%. The day's high was ₹1,136.10 and low was ₹1,118.10, and the total traded volume stood at 5,471,080.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd share price chart today
14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:09 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
14 May 2024, 2:33:21 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.55%; m-cap at 3.48 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹908.95. At last count, the stock was down 0.65% at ₹1,127.30.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST
0 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 0 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 1:32:20 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
14 May 2024, 1:03:44 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹908.95. At last count, the stock was down 0.95% at ₹1,121.75.
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary
14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.46, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 1.01 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.24 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST
2,132,410 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 2,132,410 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,808,497.
14 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock down 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share lost 2.76% today, the scip is down 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.
14 May 2024, 10:02:50 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Axis Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.29% intraday against a 0.29% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
14 May 2024, 9:46:33 AM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
14 May 2024, 9:34:24 AM IST
Want to know how Axis Bank Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
14 May 2024, 9:01:49 AM IST
How Axis Bank Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
14 May 2024, 8:47:40 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,664.47 points higher at 260.30, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 22,055.20.
14 May 2024, 8:31:27 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On May 13, 2024,Axis Bank Ltd`s stock closed 1.06% higher at ₹1,132.00. The 52-week low stood at ₹889.00, and the 52-week high reached ₹1,182.90.
14 May 2024, 8:03:06 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹1,105.05 and went up to a high of ₹1,135.40 during the previous trading session on May 13, 2024.
14 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Axis Bank Ltd. The Axis Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Axis Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,132.00, up 1.06%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,182.90 and ₹908.95 in the last one year. At last count, the Axis Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.49 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Axis Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
