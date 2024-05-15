Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.54% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,128.00, up 0.41%
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,128.00, up 0.54%. The day's high was ₹1,131.20 and low was ₹1,118.60, and the total traded volume stood at 5,436,294.
15 May 2024, 3:16:36 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd share price chart today
15 May 2024, 3:14:35 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 May 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 May 2024, 2:48:08 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:31:50 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.32%; m-cap at 3.48 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
15 May 2024, 2:19:39 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹908.95. At last count, the stock was up 0.08% at ₹1,127.00.
15 May 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
2,734,920 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 2,734,920 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 1:30:48 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
15 May 2024, 1:16:38 PM IST
15 May 2024, 1:02:26 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:48:10 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary
15 May 2024, 12:33:55 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 May 2024, 12:03:29 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.46, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.13 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.22 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 May 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:33:00 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:18:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,054.72, Nifty at 22,193.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 49.89 points to 73,054.72 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.55 to 22,193.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
15 May 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
15 May 2024, 10:48:06 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,419,806.
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock up 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share gained 2.76% today, the scip is up 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.