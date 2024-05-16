Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.90% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,141.90, up 0.90%
16 May 2024, 3:31:35 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,141.90, up 0.90%. The day's high was ₹1,143.95 and low was ₹1,111.30, and the total traded volume stood at 10,749,685.
16 May 2024, 3:17:23 PM IST
16 May 2024, 3:13:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,637.34, Nifty at 22,325.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 650.31 points to 73,637.34 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 124.50 to 22,325.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 May 2024, 3:03:10 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
16 May 2024, 2:46:52 PM IST
16 May 2024, 2:30:35 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.33%; m-cap at 3.47 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
16 May 2024, 2:18:25 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹908.95. At last count, the stock was down 0.48% at ₹1,122.65.
16 May 2024, 1:47:56 PM IST
5,930,370 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 5,930,370 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 1:31:33 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
16 May 2024, 1:17:22 PM IST
16 May 2024, 1:01:05 PM IST
16 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary
16 May 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.46, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.19 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.23 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,838.91, Nifty at 22,163.15 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 148.12 points to 72,838.91 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.40 to 22,163.15 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 May 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 2,085,486.
16 May 2024, 10:18:33 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock down 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share lost 2.76% today, the scip is down 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.