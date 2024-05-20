Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.21% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,143.75, up 0.21%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,143.75, up 0.21%. The day's high was ₹1,145.00 and low was ₹1,137.00, and the total traded volume stood at 169,757.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd share price chart today
20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.21%; m-cap at 3.53 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹908.95. At last count, the stock was up 0.21% at ₹1,143.75.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST
169,757 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 169,757 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹908.95. At last count, the stock was up 0.21% at ₹1,143.75.
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary
20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.46, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.38 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.26 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST
169,757 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 169,757 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
20 May 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 12:49 IST stands at 169,757.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock up 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share gained 2.76% today, the scip is up 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.