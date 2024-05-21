scorecardresearch
Business Today
Axis Bank Share Price LIVE: Stock loses 0.47%; here’s summary so far

Business Today Desk | Updated May 21, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Live: Axis Bank Ltd shares traded at ₹1,138.55, down 0.47% and commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.51 Lakh Crore. The Axis Bank Ltd stock has hit a day’s high of ₹1,145.75 and low of ₹1,129.20 so far. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,182.90 and ₹908.95 in the last one year. Here’s a deep dive Axis Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Axis Bank Ltd Share Price Updates, May 21, 2024 Axis Bank Ltd Share Price Updates, May 21, 2024
21 May 2024, 1:47:47 PM IST

5,285,449 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 5,285,449 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 May 2024, 1:33:28 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
21 May 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST

21 May 2024, 1:00:52 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low

Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹908.95. At last count, the stock was down 0.15% at ₹1,143.75.
21 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary

21 May 2024, 12:34:31 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks

21 May 2024, 12:01:52 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹85.46, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.38 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.26 times its price-to-book ratio.
21 May 2024, 11:47:41 AM IST

21 May 2024, 11:31:23 AM IST

3,192,800 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 3,192,800 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 May 2024, 11:17:08 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,908.05, Nifty at 22,477.95 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 97.89 points to 73,908.05 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.05 to 22,477.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
21 May 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks

21 May 2024, 10:46:40 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 2,612,066.
21 May 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd stock down 2.14% in 5 days

While the Axis Bank Ltd share lost 2.76% today, the scip is down 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.
21 May 2024, 10:01:53 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex

Axis Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.75% intraday against a 0.75% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
21 May 2024, 9:47:42 AM IST

21 May 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST

Want to know how Axis Bank Ltd's cash flows look like? See below

21 May 2024, 9:02:58 AM IST

How Axis Bank Ltd performed in last 4 quarters

21 May 2024, 8:46:43 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell

In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,917.03 points higher at 253.31, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 62.25 points to settle at 22,466.10.
21 May 2024, 8:32:32 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high

On May 18, 2024,Axis Bank Ltd`s stock closed 0.21% higher at ₹1,143.75. The 52-week low stood at ₹908.95, and the 52-week high reached ₹1,182.90.
21 May 2024, 8:04:10 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session

The price of the stock reached a low of ₹1,137.00 and went up to a high of ₹1,145.00 during the previous trading session on May 18, 2024.
21 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Axis Bank Ltd. The Axis Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Axis Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,143.75, up 0.21%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,182.90 and ₹908.95 in the last one year. At last count, the Axis Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.53 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Axis Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
