Canara Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 3.35% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 May 2024, 3:40:53 PM IST
Canara Bank shares close at ₹557.50, down 3.35%
08 May 2024, 3:34:50 PM IST
Canara Bank Stock Price Recap
Shares of Canara Bank closed at ₹557.50, down 3.35%. The day's high was ₹598.50 and low was ₹554.05, and the total traded volume stood at 22,844,083.
08 May 2024, 3:16:33 PM IST
08 May 2024, 3:10:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,476.64, Nifty at 22,300.30 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 35.21 points to 73,476.64 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 2.20 to 22,300.30 points as of 15:05 IST.
08 May 2024, 3:00:20 PM IST
Canara Bank SWOT Analysis
08 May 2024, 2:48:13 PM IST
08 May 2024, 2:31:57 PM IST
Canara Bank Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.06%; m-cap at 1.05 Lakh Crore
The Canara Bank stock has lost 2.54% in 1 day, lost 7.27% in the 1 week, lost 5.83% in 1 month, gained 4.46% 3 months, gained 48.82% in 6 months, gained 84.15% in 1 year, gained 58.7% in 3 years, and gained 17.5% in 5 years.
08 May 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Canara Bank: 52-week high & low
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹291.35. At last count, the stock was up 2.42% at ₹576.40.
08 May 2024, 1:49:29 PM IST
7,525,534 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 7,525,534 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 1:17:01 PM IST
08 May 2024, 1:02:53 PM IST
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹291.35. At last count, the stock was up 3.19% at ₹594.50.
08 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
Canara Bank Stock Summary
08 May 2024, 12:32:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Canara Bank with peer listed stocks
08 May 2024, 12:02:12 PM IST
Canara Bank valuations
At earnings per share of ₹80.83, Canara Bank was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 7.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.28 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 May 2024, 11:47:55 AM IST
08 May 2024, 11:31:35 AM IST
4,098,997 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 4,098,997 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 11:17:26 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,234.26, Nifty at 22,221.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 277.59 points to 73,234.26 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 81.20 to 22,221.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 May 2024, 11:01:14 AM IST
Canara Bank versus peer group stocks
08 May 2024, 10:47:07 AM IST
Canara Bank Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Canara Bank's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,153,219.
08 May 2024, 10:18:44 AM IST
Canara Bank stock up 7.27% in 5 days
While the Canara Bank share gained 2.54% today, the scip is up 5.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.82% and one-year return of 84.15%.
08 May 2024, 10:00:28 AM IST
Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex
Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.95% intraday against a 1.95% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.