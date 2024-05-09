Canara Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.04% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 May 2024, 3:42:49 PM IST
Canara Bank shares close at ₹545.25, down 2.30%
09 May 2024, 3:32:41 PM IST
Shares of Canara Bank closed at ₹545.25, down 2.04%. The day's high was ₹568.00 and low was ₹542.00, and the total traded volume stood at 13,114,129.
09 May 2024, 3:16:26 PM IST
09 May 2024, 3:12:24 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,432.36, Nifty at 22,008.65 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 1,034.03 points to 72,432.36 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 293.85 to 22,008.65 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 May 2024, 3:02:16 PM IST
09 May 2024, 2:47:59 PM IST
09 May 2024, 2:33:51 PM IST
Canara Bank Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.56%; m-cap at 1.01 Lakh Crore
The Canara Bank stock has lost 2.54% in 1 day, lost 7.27% in the 1 week, lost 5.83% in 1 month, gained 4.46% 3 months, gained 48.82% in 6 months, gained 84.15% in 1 year, gained 58.7% in 3 years, and gained 17.5% in 5 years.
09 May 2024, 2:15:37 PM IST
Canara Bank: 52-week high & low
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹291.35. At last count, the stock was down 0.70% at ₹554.80.
09 May 2024, 1:49:19 PM IST
9,321,141 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 9,321,141 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 1:18:50 PM IST
09 May 2024, 1:02:40 PM IST
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹291.35. At last count, the stock was down 0.43% at ₹553.25.
09 May 2024, 12:48:29 PM IST
09 May 2024, 12:34:21 PM IST
09 May 2024, 12:01:50 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹84.22, Canara Bank was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 6.63 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.20 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 May 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
09 May 2024, 11:31:29 AM IST
6,548,053 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 6,548,053 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,939.79, Nifty at 22,156.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 526.60 points to 72,939.79 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 146.45 to 22,156.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 May 2024, 11:03:13 AM IST
09 May 2024, 10:46:59 AM IST
The total volume of Canara Bank's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 5,703,361.
09 May 2024, 10:16:36 AM IST
Canara Bank stock up 7.27% in 5 days
While the Canara Bank share gained 2.54% today, the scip is up 5.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.82% and one-year return of 84.15%.
09 May 2024, 10:02:25 AM IST
Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex
Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.40% intraday against a 1.40% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.