Canara Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.41% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 May 2024, 3:43:38 PM IST
Canara Bank shares close at ₹548.50, up 0.41%
10 May 2024, 3:31:22 PM IST
Shares of Canara Bank closed at ₹547.55, up 0.50%. The day's high was ₹557.20 and low was ₹540.70, and the total traded volume stood at 7,648,573.
10 May 2024, 3:15:09 PM IST
10 May 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,709.25, Nifty at 22,032.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 305.08 points to 72,709.25 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 75.30 to 22,032.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 May 2024, 3:00:55 PM IST
10 May 2024, 2:48:48 PM IST
10 May 2024, 2:32:38 PM IST
Canara Bank Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.67%; m-cap at 99.62 Thousand Crore
The Canara Bank stock has lost 2.54% in 1 day, lost 7.27% in the 1 week, lost 5.83% in 1 month, gained 4.46% 3 months, gained 48.82% in 6 months, gained 84.15% in 1 year, gained 58.7% in 3 years, and gained 17.5% in 5 years.
10 May 2024, 2:16:25 PM IST
Canara Bank: 52-week high & low
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹291.35. At last count, the stock was up 0.83% at ₹549.90.
10 May 2024, 1:46:03 PM IST
5,897,737 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 5,897,737 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 1:17:37 PM IST
10 May 2024, 1:03:28 PM IST
10 May 2024, 12:49:17 PM IST
10 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST
10 May 2024, 12:02:44 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹84.22, Canara Bank was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 6.48 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.17 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 May 2024, 11:46:31 AM IST
10 May 2024, 11:34:24 AM IST
10 May 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,644.50, Nifty at 22,027.05 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 240.33 points to 72,644.50 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.55 to 22,027.05 points as of 11:14 IST.
10 May 2024, 11:04:02 AM IST
10 May 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST
The total volume of Canara Bank's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,344,370.
10 May 2024, 10:19:30 AM IST
Canara Bank stock up 7.27% in 5 days
While the Canara Bank share gained 2.54% today, the scip is up 5.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.82% and one-year return of 84.15%.
10 May 2024, 10:03:19 AM IST
Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex
Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.24% intraday against a 0.24% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.