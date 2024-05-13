Canara Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.27% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

13 May 2024, 3:40:35 PM IST
Canara Bank shares close at ₹549.35, up 0.27%
13 May 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Shares of Canara Bank closed at ₹550.60, up 0.25%. The day's high was ₹555.00 and low was ₹532.00, and the total traded volume stood at 10,266,507.
13 May 2024, 3:16:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 3:12:10 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,731.58, Nifty at 22,124.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 67.11 points to 72,731.58 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.15 to 22,124.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
13 May 2024, 3:04:02 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:45:44 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:31:23 PM IST
Canara Bank Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.78%; m-cap at 1.00 Lakh Crore
The Canara Bank stock has lost 2.54% in 1 day, lost 7.27% in the 1 week, lost 5.83% in 1 month, gained 4.46% 3 months, gained 48.82% in 6 months, gained 84.15% in 1 year, gained 58.7% in 3 years, and gained 17.5% in 5 years.
13 May 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Canara Bank: 52-week high & low
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹291.35. At last count, the stock was up 0.57% at ₹553.50.
13 May 2024, 1:46:43 PM IST
7,075,775 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 7,075,775 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 1:18:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 1:08:05 PM IST
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹291.35. At last count, the stock was down 0.11% at ₹548.65.
13 May 2024, 12:47:40 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:33:29 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹84.22, Canara Bank was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 6.51 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.17 times its price-to-book ratio.
13 May 2024, 11:46:41 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:32:31 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,167.08, Nifty at 21,873.25 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 497.39 points to 72,167.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 181.95 to 21,873.25 points as of 11:15 IST.
13 May 2024, 11:04:06 AM IST
13 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST
Canara Bank Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Canara Bank's shares on the NSE as of 10:46 IST stands at 3,934,726.
13 May 2024, 10:17:24 AM IST
Canara Bank stock down 7.27% in 5 days
While the Canara Bank share lost 2.54% today, the scip is down 5.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.82% and one-year return of 84.15%.
13 May 2024, 10:01:04 AM IST
Canara Bank shares underperform Sensex
Canara Bank shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.09% intraday against a 1.09% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.