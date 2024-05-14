Canara Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.10% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Canara Bank shares close at ₹566.55, up 3.39%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
14 May 2024, 3:32:24 PM IST
Canara Bank Stock Price Recap
Shares of Canara Bank closed at ₹568.05, up 2.79%. The day's high was ₹568.40 and low was ₹553.55, and the total traded volume stood at 8,957,708.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST
Canara Bank share price chart today
14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST
Canara Bank SWOT Analysis
14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST
Here's how Canara Bank price chart looks like today
14 May 2024, 2:39:30 PM IST
Canara Bank Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.51%; m-cap at 1.02 Lakh Crore
The Canara Bank stock has lost 2.54% in 1 day, lost 7.27% in the 1 week, lost 5.83% in 1 month, gained 4.46% 3 months, gained 48.82% in 6 months, gained 84.15% in 1 year, gained 58.7% in 3 years, and gained 17.5% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST
Canara Bank: 52-week high & low
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹291.35. At last count, the stock was up 2.56% at ₹563.90.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST
6,536,106 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 6,536,106 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST
Here's how Canara Bank price chart looks like today
14 May 2024, 1:03:44 PM IST
Canara Bank: 52-week high & low
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹291.35. At last count, the stock was up 2.95% at ₹566.40.
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST
Canara Bank Stock Summary
14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Canara Bank with peer listed stocks
14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST
Canara Bank valuations
At earnings per share of ₹84.22, Canara Bank was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 6.52 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.18 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
Here's how Canara Bank price chart looks like today
14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST
4,595,231 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 4,595,231 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
Canara Bank versus peer group stocks
14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST
Canara Bank Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Canara Bank's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,734,923.
14 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST
Canara Bank stock up 7.27% in 5 days
While the Canara Bank share gained 2.54% today, the scip is up 5.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.82% and one-year return of 84.15%.
14 May 2024, 10:02:50 AM IST
Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex
Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.24% intraday against a 2.24% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.