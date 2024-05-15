Canara Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 4.93% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST
Canara Bank shares close at ₹119.10, up 5.02%
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST
Canara Bank Stock Price Recap
Shares of Canara Bank closed at ₹119.10, up 4.93%. The day's high was ₹119.60 and low was ₹116.00, and the total traded volume stood at 58,101,137.
15 May 2024, 3:16:36 PM IST
15 May 2024, 3:14:35 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:09 IST.
15 May 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:48:08 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:31:50 PM IST
Canara Bank Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 4.76%; m-cap at 21.53 Thousand Crore
The Canara Bank stock has lost 2.54% in 1 day, lost 7.27% in the 1 week, lost 5.83% in 1 month, gained 4.46% 3 months, gained 48.82% in 6 months, gained 84.15% in 1 year, gained 58.7% in 3 years, and gained 17.5% in 5 years.
15 May 2024, 2:19:39 PM IST
Canara Bank: 52-week high & low
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹126.58 and 52-week low of ₹58.27. At last count, the stock was up 4.58% at ₹118.80.
15 May 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
43,682,811 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 43,682,811 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 1:16:38 PM IST
15 May 2024, 1:02:26 PM IST
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹126.58 and 52-week low of ₹58.27. At last count, the stock was up 4.32% at ₹118.40.
15 May 2024, 12:48:10 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:33:55 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:03:29 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹84.22, Canara Bank was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 6.72 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.21 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 May 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:33:00 AM IST
35,737,587 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 35,737,587 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 11:18:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,054.72, Nifty at 22,193.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 49.89 points to 73,054.72 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.55 to 22,193.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
15 May 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST
15 May 2024, 10:48:06 AM IST
Canara Bank Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Canara Bank's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 31,410,056.
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST
Canara Bank stock down 7.27% in 5 days
While the Canara Bank share lost 2.54% today, the scip is down 5.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.82% and one-year return of 84.15%.
15 May 2024, 10:03:23 AM IST
Canara Bank shares underperform Sensex
Canara Bank shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 79.24% intraday against a 79.24% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.