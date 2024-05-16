Canara Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 4.29% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Canara Bank shares close at ₹113.70, down 4.29%
16 May 2024, 3:31:35 PM IST
Shares of Canara Bank closed at ₹113.90, down 4.54%. The day's high was ₹120.35 and low was ₹111.80, and the total traded volume stood at 83,504,999.
16 May 2024, 3:17:23 PM IST
16 May 2024, 3:13:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,637.34, Nifty at 22,325.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 650.31 points to 73,637.34 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 124.50 to 22,325.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 May 2024, 3:03:10 PM IST
16 May 2024, 2:46:52 PM IST
16 May 2024, 2:30:35 PM IST
Canara Bank Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 5.80%; m-cap at 1.02 Lakh Crore
The Canara Bank stock has lost 2.54% in 1 day, lost 7.27% in the 1 week, lost 5.83% in 1 month, gained 4.46% 3 months, gained 48.82% in 6 months, gained 84.15% in 1 year, gained 58.7% in 3 years, and gained 17.5% in 5 years.
16 May 2024, 2:18:25 PM IST
Canara Bank: 52-week high & low
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹126.58 and 52-week low of ₹58.27. At last count, the stock was down 5.76% at ₹112.00.
16 May 2024, 1:47:56 PM IST
62,225,197 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 62,225,197 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 1:17:22 PM IST
16 May 2024, 1:01:05 PM IST
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹126.58 and 52-week low of ₹58.27. At last count, the stock was down 5.00% at ₹112.90.
16 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
16 May 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
16 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹16.84, Canara Bank was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 7.07 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.28 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,838.91, Nifty at 22,163.15 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 148.12 points to 72,838.91 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.40 to 22,163.15 points as of 11:14 IST.
16 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST
16 May 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST
Canara Bank Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Canara Bank's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 33,572,229.
16 May 2024, 10:18:33 AM IST
Canara Bank stock down 7.27% in 5 days
While the Canara Bank share lost 2.54% today, the scip is down 5.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.82% and one-year return of 84.15%.
16 May 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
Canara Bank shares underperform Sensex
Canara Bank shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 2.77% intraday against a 2.77% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.