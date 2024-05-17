Canara Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.18% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
Canara Bank shares close at ₹113.95, up 0.18%
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
Canara Bank Stock Price Recap
Shares of Canara Bank closed at ₹113.95, up 0.00%. The day's high was ₹115.20 and low was ₹113.20, and the total traded volume stood at 39,182,136.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 15:00 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 15:00 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 15:00 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
Canara Bank SWOT Analysis
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
Canara Bank Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.04%; m-cap at 1.03 Lakh Crore
The Canara Bank stock has lost 2.54% in 1 day, lost 7.27% in the 1 week, lost 5.83% in 1 month, gained 4.46% 3 months, gained 48.82% in 6 months, gained 84.15% in 1 year, gained 58.7% in 3 years, and gained 17.5% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Canara Bank: 52-week high & low
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹58.27. At last count, the stock was up 0.00% at ₹113.60.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
27,043,295 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 27,043,295 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹58.27. At last count, the stock was up 0.13% at ₹113.70.
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
Canara Bank Stock Summary
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Canara Bank with peer listed stocks
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
Canara Bank valuations
At earnings per share of ₹16.84, Canara Bank was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 6.75 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.22 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
16,886,544 Canara Bank shares change hands
The Banks company saw 16,886,544 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:10 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
Canara Bank versus peer group stocks
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
Canara Bank Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Canara Bank's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 14,110,849.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
Canara Bank stock up 7.27% in 5 days
While the Canara Bank share gained 2.54% today, the scip is up 5.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.82% and one-year return of 84.15%.
17 May 2024, 10:02:12 AM IST
Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex
Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.40% intraday against a 0.40% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.