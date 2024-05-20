scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS

Feedback

Canara Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.62% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated May 20, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Canara Bank Stock Price Live: The Canara Bank has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Canara Bank shares settled the previous traded session at ₹113.80, up 0.09%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹632.90 and ₹58.27 in the last one year. At last count, the Canara Bank sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.04 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Canara Bank stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Canara Bank Share Price Updates, May 20, 2024 Canara Bank Share Price Updates, May 20, 2024
20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST

Canara Bank shares close at ₹114.50, up 0.62%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST

Canara Bank Stock Price Recap

Shares of Canara Bank closed at ₹114.50, up 0.62%. The day's high was ₹114.90 and low was ₹114.05, and the total traded volume stood at 5,348,843.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST

Canara Bank share price chart today

20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST

Canara Bank SWOT Analysis

20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST

Here's how Canara Bank price chart looks like today

20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.62%; m-cap at 1.04 Lakh Crore

The Canara Bank stock has lost 2.54% in 1 day, lost 7.27% in the 1 week, lost 5.83% in 1 month, gained 4.46% 3 months, gained 48.82% in 6 months, gained 84.15% in 1 year, gained 58.7% in 3 years, and gained 17.5% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST

Canara Bank: 52-week high & low

Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹58.27. At last count, the stock was up 0.62% at ₹114.50.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST

5,348,843 Canara Bank shares change hands

The Banks company saw 5,348,843 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST

Here's how Canara Bank price chart looks like today

20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST

Canara Bank: 52-week high & low

Canara Bank shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹632.90 and 52-week low of ₹58.27. At last count, the stock was up 0.62% at ₹114.50.
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST

Canara Bank Stock Summary

20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of Canara Bank with peer listed stocks

20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST

Canara Bank valuations

At earnings per share of ₹16.84, Canara Bank was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 1.33 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.23 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST

Here's how Canara Bank price chart looks like today

20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST

5,348,843 Canara Bank shares change hands

The Banks company saw 5,348,843 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST

Canara Bank versus peer group stocks

20 May 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST

Canara Bank Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Canara Bank's shares on the NSE as of 12:49 IST stands at 5,348,843.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST

Canara Bank stock up 7.27% in 5 days

While the Canara Bank share gained 2.54% today, the scip is up 5.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.82% and one-year return of 84.15%.
20 May 2024, 10:02:25 AM IST

Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex

Canara Bank shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.62% intraday against a 0.62% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
Advertisement