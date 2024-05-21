Canara Bank Share Price LIVE: Stock gains 0.96%; here’s summary so far

21 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Canara Bank. The Canara Bank has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Canara Bank shares settled the previous traded session at ₹114.50, up 0.62%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹632.90 and ₹58.27 in the last one year. At last count, the Canara Bank company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.04 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Canara Bank stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.