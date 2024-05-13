Cipla Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 5.73% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

13 May 2024, 3:40:35 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shares close at ₹1,421.00, up 5.73%
13 May 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Cipla Ltd closed at ₹1,414.30, up 5.61%. The day's high was ₹1,425.95 and low was ₹1,369.55, and the total traded volume stood at 7,735,087.
13 May 2024, 3:16:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 3:12:10 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,731.58, Nifty at 22,124.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 67.11 points to 72,731.58 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.15 to 22,124.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
13 May 2024, 3:04:02 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:45:44 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:31:23 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 5.79%; m-cap at 1.14 Lakh Crore
The Cipla Ltd stock has gained 2.35% in 1 day, lost 5.98% in the 1 week, lost 5.86% in 1 month, lost 6.64% 3 months, gained 8.02% in 6 months, gained 41.84% in 1 year, gained 14.16% in 3 years, and gained 19.25% in 5 years.
13 May 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Cipla Ltd: 52-week high & low
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹896.85. At last count, the stock was up 5.88% at ₹1,416.45.
13 May 2024, 1:46:43 PM IST
6,694,058 Cipla Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 6,694,058 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 1:32:26 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Cipla Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
13 May 2024, 1:18:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 1:03:58 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹896.85. At last count, the stock was up 5.58% at ₹1,419.30.
13 May 2024, 12:47:40 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:33:29 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Cipla Ltd with peer listed stocks
13 May 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST
Cipla Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹51.05, Cipla Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 26.24 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.05 times its price-to-book ratio.
13 May 2024, 11:46:41 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:32:31 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,167.08, Nifty at 21,873.25 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 497.39 points to 72,167.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 181.95 to 21,873.25 points as of 11:15 IST.
13 May 2024, 11:04:06 AM IST
Cipla Ltd versus peer group stocks
13 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Cipla Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:46 IST stands at 4,913,042.
13 May 2024, 10:17:24 AM IST
Cipla Ltd stock up 5.98% in 5 days
While the Cipla Ltd share gained 2.35% today, the scip is up 5.86% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.02% and one-year return of 41.84%.