Cipla Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 4.11% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shares close at ₹1,357.35, down 4.00%
14 May 2024, 3:32:24 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Cipla Ltd closed at ₹1,358.20, down 3.92%. The day's high was ₹1,410.00 and low was ₹1,350.10, and the total traded volume stood at 3,720,489.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:33:21 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 3.19%; m-cap at 1.11 Lakh Crore
The Cipla Ltd stock has gained 2.35% in 1 day, lost 5.98% in the 1 week, lost 5.86% in 1 month, lost 6.64% 3 months, gained 8.02% in 6 months, gained 41.84% in 1 year, gained 14.16% in 3 years, and gained 19.25% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST
Cipla Ltd: 52-week high & low
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹896.85. At last count, the stock was down 3.10% at ₹1,369.30.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST
2,346,639 Cipla Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 2,346,639 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 1:32:20 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Cipla Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 1:07:52 PM IST
Cipla Ltd: 52-week high & low
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹896.85. At last count, the stock was down 2.95% at ₹1,375.20.
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Cipla Ltd with peer listed stocks
14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST
Cipla Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹51.05, Cipla Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 0.30 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.28 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST
1,562,735 Cipla Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 1,562,735 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
Cipla Ltd versus peer group stocks
14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Cipla Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,008,383.
14 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST
Cipla Ltd stock down 5.98% in 5 days
While the Cipla Ltd share lost 2.35% today, the scip is down 5.86% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.02% and one-year return of 41.84%.