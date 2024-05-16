Cipla Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.30% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shares close at ₹1,421.10, up 1.30%
16 May 2024, 3:31:35 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Cipla Ltd closed at ₹1,420.65, up 0.98%. The day's high was ₹1,425.90 and low was ₹1,387.30, and the total traded volume stood at 3,226,038.
16 May 2024, 3:17:23 PM IST
Cipla Ltd share price chart today
16 May 2024, 3:13:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,637.34, Nifty at 22,325.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 650.31 points to 73,637.34 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 124.50 to 22,325.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 May 2024, 3:03:10 PM IST
Here's how Cipla Ltd price chart looks like today
16 May 2024, 2:30:35 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.12%; m-cap at 1.13 Lakh Crore
The Cipla Ltd stock has gained 2.35% in 1 day, lost 5.98% in the 1 week, lost 5.86% in 1 month, lost 6.64% 3 months, gained 8.02% in 6 months, gained 41.84% in 1 year, gained 14.16% in 3 years, and gained 19.25% in 5 years.
16 May 2024, 2:18:25 PM IST
Cipla Ltd: 52-week high & low
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹911.55. At last count, the stock was down 0.14% at ₹1,401.90.
16 May 2024, 1:47:56 PM IST
1,939,905 Cipla Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 1,939,905 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 1:31:33 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Cipla Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
16 May 2024, 1:17:22 PM IST
Here's how Cipla Ltd price chart looks like today
16 May 2024, 1:01:05 PM IST
Cipla Ltd: 52-week high & low
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹911.55. At last count, the stock was up 0.18% at ₹1,412.00.
16 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Cipla Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Cipla Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹51.05, Cipla Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.54 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.25 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
Here's how Cipla Ltd price chart looks like today
16 May 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST
990,250 Cipla Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 990,250 shares changing hands so far today.
16 May 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,838.91, Nifty at 22,163.15 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 148.12 points to 72,838.91 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.40 to 22,163.15 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST
Cipla Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 May 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Cipla Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 724,646.
16 May 2024, 10:18:33 AM IST
Cipla Ltd stock down 5.98% in 5 days
While the Cipla Ltd share lost 2.35% today, the scip is down 5.86% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.02% and one-year return of 41.84%.