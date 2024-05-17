Cipla Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.50% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shares close at ₹1,398.00, down 1.50%
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Cipla Ltd closed at ₹1,398.00, down 1.48%. The day's high was ₹1,419.90 and low was ₹1,396.40, and the total traded volume stood at 3,443,317.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 15:00 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 15:00 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 15:00 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.49%; m-cap at 1.13 Lakh Crore
The Cipla Ltd stock has gained 2.35% in 1 day, lost 5.98% in the 1 week, lost 5.86% in 1 month, lost 6.64% 3 months, gained 8.02% in 6 months, gained 41.84% in 1 year, gained 14.16% in 3 years, and gained 19.25% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Cipla Ltd: 52-week high & low
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹911.55. At last count, the stock was down 1.48% at ₹1,400.00.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
2,228,167 Cipla Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 2,228,167 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:33:29 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Cipla Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹911.55. At last count, the stock was down 1.46% at ₹1,401.80.
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Cipla Ltd with peer listed stocks
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
Cipla Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹51.05, Cipla Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.82 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.29 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:10 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
Cipla Ltd versus peer group stocks
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Cipla Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 499,021.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
Cipla Ltd stock down 5.98% in 5 days
While the Cipla Ltd share lost 2.35% today, the scip is down 5.86% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.02% and one-year return of 41.84%.