Business Today
Cipla Share Price LIVE: Stock gains 1.90%; here’s summary so far

Business Today Desk | Updated May 21, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Cipla Ltd Stock Price Live: The Cipla Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Cipla Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,404.05, up 0.36%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,519.00 and ₹913.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Cipla Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.13 Lakh Crore. Here's a deep dive Cipla Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Cipla Ltd Share Price Updates, May 21, 2024 Cipla Ltd Share Price Updates, May 21, 2024
21 May 2024, 1:47:47 PM IST

1,828,503 Cipla Ltd shares change hands

The Pharmaceuticals company saw 1,828,503 shares changing hands so far today.
21 May 2024, 1:33:28 PM IST

Cipla Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how Cipla Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
21 May 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST

Here's how Cipla Ltd price chart looks like today

21 May 2024, 1:00:52 PM IST

Cipla Ltd: 52-week high & low

Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹913.00. At last count, the stock was up 1.55% at ₹1,424.55.
21 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST

Cipla Ltd Stock Summary

21 May 2024, 12:34:31 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of Cipla Ltd with peer listed stocks

21 May 2024, 12:01:52 PM IST

Cipla Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹51.05, Cipla Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.50 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.24 times its price-to-book ratio.
21 May 2024, 11:47:41 AM IST

Here's how Cipla Ltd price chart looks like today

21 May 2024, 11:31:23 AM IST

1,023,314 Cipla Ltd shares change hands

The Pharmaceuticals company saw 1,023,314 shares changing hands so far today.
21 May 2024, 11:17:08 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,908.05, Nifty at 22,477.95 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 97.89 points to 73,908.05 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.05 to 22,477.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
21 May 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST

Cipla Ltd versus peer group stocks

21 May 2024, 10:46:40 AM IST

Cipla Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Cipla Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 626,399.
21 May 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST

Cipla Ltd stock up 5.98% in 5 days

While the Cipla Ltd share gained 2.35% today, the scip is up 5.86% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.02% and one-year return of 41.84%.
21 May 2024, 10:01:53 AM IST

Cipla Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Cipla Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.31% intraday against a 0.31% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
21 May 2024, 9:47:42 AM IST

Here's how Cipla Ltd price chart looks like today

21 May 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST

Want to know how Cipla Ltd's cash flows look like? See below

21 May 2024, 9:02:58 AM IST

How Cipla Ltd performed in last 4 quarters

21 May 2024, 8:46:43 AM IST

Cipla Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell

In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,917.03 points higher at 253.31, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 62.25 points to settle at 22,466.10.
21 May 2024, 8:32:32 AM IST

Cipla Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high

On May 18, 2024,Cipla Ltd`s stock closed 0.36% higher at ₹1,404.05. The 52-week low stood at ₹913.00, and the 52-week high reached ₹1,519.00.
21 May 2024, 8:04:10 AM IST

Cipla Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session

The price of the stock reached a low of ₹1,400.25 and went up to a high of ₹1,407.30 during the previous trading session on May 18, 2024.
21 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Cipla Ltd. The Cipla Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Cipla Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,404.05, up 0.36%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,519.00 and ₹913.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Cipla Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.13 Lakh Crore. Here's a deep dive Cipla Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.

NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
