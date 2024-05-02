Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.51% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 May 2024, 3:40:22 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹453.90, down 0.51%
02 May 2024, 3:34:16 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹452.00, up 0.28%. The day's high was ₹459.55 and low was ₹449.40, and the total traded volume stood at 14,978,194.
02 May 2024, 3:18:01 PM IST
02 May 2024, 3:11:55 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,582.18, Nifty at 22,670.30 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 99.40 points to 74,582.18 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 65.45 to 22,670.30 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 May 2024, 3:03:50 PM IST
02 May 2024, 2:47:35 PM IST
02 May 2024, 2:31:21 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.79%; m-cap at 2.82 Lakh Crore
The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
02 May 2024, 2:17:12 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25.
02 May 2024, 1:46:51 PM IST
9,884,807 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 9,884,807 shares changing hands so far today.
02 May 2024, 1:30:30 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
02 May 2024, 1:16:21 PM IST
02 May 2024, 1:04:11 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was up 0.53% at ₹455.25.
02 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST
02 May 2024, 12:31:40 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Coal India Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 May 2024, 12:01:17 PM IST
Coal India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹47.66, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.53 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.02 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 May 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST
02 May 2024, 11:32:58 AM IST
02 May 2024, 11:16:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,679.29, Nifty at 22,681.65 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 196.51 points to 74,679.29 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 76.80 to 22,681.65 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 May 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
02 May 2024, 10:46:24 AM IST
The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,937,917.
02 May 2024, 10:18:03 AM IST
