Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 4.76% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 May 2024, 3:43:42 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹474.60, up 4.76%
03 May 2024, 3:31:26 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹475.50, up 4.63%. The day's high was ₹475.80 and low was ₹449.40, and the total traded volume stood at 51,055,960.
03 May 2024, 3:17:15 PM IST
03 May 2024, 3:11:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 May 2024, 3:03:00 PM IST
03 May 2024, 2:46:44 PM IST
03 May 2024, 2:34:33 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.15%; m-cap at 2.89 Lakh Crore
The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
03 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Coal India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was up 2.89% at ₹468.40.
03 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
35,982,271 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 35,982,271 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 1:31:24 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
03 May 2024, 1:17:13 PM IST
03 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
03 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST
03 May 2024, 12:34:34 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Coal India Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 May 2024, 12:02:00 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹47.66, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.51 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.01 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
03 May 2024, 11:31:33 AM IST
03 May 2024, 11:17:22 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
03 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST
03 May 2024, 10:46:53 AM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 18,586,800.
03 May 2024, 10:16:26 AM IST
Coal India Ltd stock up 3.03% in 5 days
While the Coal India Ltd share gained 0.62% today, the scip is up 2.77% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.43% and one-year return of 92.42%.