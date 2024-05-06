Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.91% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹460.05, down 2.91%
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹460.05, down 3.07%. The day's high was ₹481.45 and low was ₹444.05, and the total traded volume stood at 36,397,455.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST
06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.67%; m-cap at 2.85 Lakh Crore
The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
Coal India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was down 2.92% at ₹461.40.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
31,555,353 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 31,555,353 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:31:19 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST
06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Coal India Ltd with peer listed stocks
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹60.69, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 7.82 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.54 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 20,902,626.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
Coal India Ltd stock down 3.03% in 5 days
While the Coal India Ltd share lost 0.62% today, the scip is down 2.77% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.43% and one-year return of 92.42%.